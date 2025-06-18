MP Premier League: Bundelkhand Bulls stun Indore Pink Panthers in record 245-run chase

Gwalior, June 18 (IANS) In one of the most thrilling contests of the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2025, Bundelkhand Bulls pulled off the highest run chase in the tournament's history, defeating Indore Pink Panthers by seven wickets in Match 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium here on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Indore Pink Panthers captain Akshat Raghuwanshi opted to bat first, and the decision yielded immediate dividends. Raghuwanshi, alongside wicketkeeper-opener Arpit Gaud, launched a record-setting onslaught, adding 221 runs for the first wicket, the highest partnership ever in the tournament’s history.

Both batters etched their names into the record books by scoring centuries in the same innings, a first for the league. Raghuwanshi struck a breathtaking 115 off 56 balls (6 fours, 9 sixes), while Gaud smashed 107 off 53 balls (9 fours, 8 sixes), taking Indore Pink Panthers to a formidable 244/4 in 20 overs.

Despite facing a mammoth target and having lost their first three matches, Bundelkhand Bulls showed no signs of panic. Opener Abhishek Pathak turned the game on its head with an explosive 75 off just 22 balls, including nine fours and six sixes, and reached his half-century in only 13 deliveries, the fastest in Madhya Pradesh Premier League history.

His assault, which included a 26-run over against Kulwant Khejroliya, powered Bundelkhand Bulls to 99/0 in just 5 overs. Though Pathak was dismissed by Siddhant Agarwal, the momentum remained with Bundelkhand.

From there, Karan Tahliyani (67* off 42) and captain Harsh Gawali (43 off 24) anchored the innings smartly. Following a brief rain delay at 189/2 after 14 overs, the Bulls resumed with attacking intent. Gautam Joshi then applied the finishing touches with a rapid 40 off 22 balls, guiding Bundelkhand Bulls to 245/3 in 19 overs, a stunning chase in a game that produced a total of 489 runs.

“We knew the wicket was good for batting. The mindset was to back ourselves and play with confidence, and it worked out. When the target is this big, there’s no pressure: just express yourself. Once we got momentum in the power play, we carried it through. Two games remain, and after chasing such a huge target today, we’ll try to win both and qualify," said Abhishek, who was awarded the Player of the Match.

With this victory, Bundelkhand Bulls opened their account in the tournament, while Indore Pink Panthers were left stunned despite a record-breaking batting effort.

