MP govt pays homage to Guru Gobind Singh's sons' matryrdom on 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Bhopal, Dec 27 (IANS) 'Veer Bal Diwas' was observed in Madhya Pradesh, with the state government paying homage to the exceptional bravery and sacrifice of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who stood for justice, truth, and righteousness.

On this occasion, people from the Sikh community and others visited gurudwaras and other places programmes were organised by government departments and people across the state and paid their homage to Guru Gobind Singh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other senior BJP leaders and Cabinet ministers participated in programmes in their respective areas in the state and paid their homage to Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons.

The Chief Minister visited a Gurudwara in Hamidia road in Bhopal and offered his prayer.

Later, he attended a programme organised by the state government at Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal to pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh and his martyred sons.

"Guru Gobind Singh and his entire family sacrificed their lives to protect religion and culture. The stories of your valour, courage and bravery will always inspire us Indians to sacrifice everything for the protection of religion and service to humanity," CM Yadav said.

State BJP President V.D. Sharma and the party's organisation secretary Hitanand Sharma were also accompanied by CM Yadav.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to include the story of Guru Gobind Singh's sons' bravery in the school syllabus to teach children.

Responding to the state government's decision to include chapters on the martyrdom of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Harvinder Singh, Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Hamidia Road, Bhopal, said, "It's a welcoming step from Madhya Pradesh government. Guru Gobind Singh's Sahibzadas sacrificed their lives for humanity and 'dharma'. It gives us a lesson to respect our dharma."

Gurveer Singh, another Gurudwara Parbandhak committee member, told IANS, "We are thankful for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26. But, we will request the government to name it 'Veer Shahjada Diwas' instead of Veer Bal Diwas'. Because Bal (child) can't sacrifice at this level, only Sahibzadas can."

The 'Veer Bal Diwas' is observed on December 26 to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. They were the youngest sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.

At a young age of 9 and 6, these brave sons showed immense bravery by declining to leave their faith despite facing the cruellest persecution.

On this day, people share images, quotes and posters to mark the day.

Schools across the state as well as the country also organise speech competitions for students to commemorate the day.

On January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas.

This marks the first time in India's history that a national day has been dedicated to honouring the courage and sacrifice of children.

