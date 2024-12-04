MP Cabinet approves Rs 2,312 crore for road project ahead of Simhastha

Bhopal, Dec 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a four-lane highway project worth Rs 2,312 crore between Ujjain and Indore ahead of the upcoming Simhastha-2028, officials said.

The proposed project includes the construction of the Ujjain Simhastha bypass length of 19.815 km with an estimated cost of more than Rs 700 crore, said an official.

Two other roads are part of this proposed project -- Indore-Ujjain Greenfield Road worth Rs 1,370 crore, and Indore to Depalpur Road worth Rs 239 crore.

All these roads will be developed through the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, the official added.

The state government has begun its preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the largest congregation of Hindus held every 12 years in Ujjain.

A large number of people from different corners of the country and overseas nations will visit the holy city of Ujjain for a month-long Simhastha Mela.

All the 13 Akharas of saints and seers will take a dip one after another for which elaborate arrangements were made along the banks of the Kshipra river.

The state government has estimated that more than 10 crore people are expected to visit Ujjain.

The nearest airport will be Indore and therefore, the state government has started working on providing connectivity between the two major cities -- Indore and Ujjain.

Earlier last month, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Cabinet has given in-principle approval for the Metro train project connecting Indore and Ujjain.

The project will include two Metro rail corridors, one from Indore to Ujjain and the other from Indore to Pithampur. The first phase will connect the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to Lavkush Chauraha in Indore, passing through the Nanakheda Bus Stand.

The state government also plans to lay a separate track for a rapid rail transit system between Indore and Ujjain. Besides all these, railway routes are also been strengthened.

The state government has also announced the plan to develop the facilities of Ashrams and Dharamshalas for saints and seers in Ujjain on the lines of Haridwar.

