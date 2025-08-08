Mozambican President urges youth-led action for sustainable development

Maputo, Aug 8 (IANS) Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Friday called on young people to take the lead in building a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous future, urging them to be "the main actors" in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Youth are at the heart of his administration's development agenda, the President told the opening of the 8th National Youth Conference in Maputo, the country's capital, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The event, held under the theme "Local Youth Action for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," brought together hundreds of young leaders from across Mozambique.

Chapo called on young people to reflect on their daily contributions to national unity, patriotism, and economic independence.

"Patriotism means serving the country with dignity, responsibility, honesty, and hard work without expecting anything in return," he said. "It means rejecting corruption, fighting misinformation, and protecting our national image."

The president also urged youth to engage in the ongoing national dialogue, positioning themselves as bridges between different communities.

"We want young people to reject the gospel of hate and replace it with a message of peace, reconciliation, and social harmony," he said.

Chapo outlined dozens of ongoing government initiatives to improve youth livelihoods, covering infrastructure, education, healthcare, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship.

"We have already financed over 3,000 small-scale youth initiatives through the 'Acredita Emprega' program," he noted. "And we are distributing 15,000 laptops to university students from low-income families."

Acredita Emprega, which means "Believe, Employ" in English, is a World Bank-supported program that aims to increase the productivity and income of young Mozambicans, particularly those seeking employment, self-employed individuals, and informal workers, as well as those with small businesses, in identified vulnerable districts across the country.

Earlier in February, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo emphasised the importance of national unity as a pillar for overcoming the country's challenges during the central ceremony of Mozambican Heroes' Day in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

Addressing the nation at Heroes' Square in Maputo, Chapo reaffirmed his government's commitment to combating social injustices and creating equal opportunities as essential steps toward economic independence, lasting peace, and national stability.

"We must continue the fight against injustices that still plague our society," Chapo said. "Dialogue must be the path forward across generations, sectors, and political divides to secure a better future for all Mozambicans," he said.

Chapo also acknowledged the presence of opposition leaders at the event, highlighting the importance of political inclusion in shaping Mozambique's path forward.

Reflecting on the country's past struggles and achievements, Chapo underscored national unity as the foundation of Mozambique's independence and progress.

