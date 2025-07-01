Veede Mana Vaarasudu Pre-Release Event Held, Film Releasing on July 18 in Theatres

Delivering a powerful message much needed in today's society, ‘Veede Mana Vaarasudu’ stars Ramesh Uppu (RSU) in the lead role alongside heroines Lavanya Reddy and Sarvani Mohan. Written, directed, produced, and performed by Ramesh Uppu himself, the film’s grand pre-release event was held at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad.

Several notable personalities from the film and political fraternity attended the event, congratulating and extending their best wishes to the film team. The guests appreciated Ramesh Uppu's versatility and compared him to the legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao for his all-round talent.

Actors Sammeta Gandhi, Devasena (Venkatagiri), Vijay Rangaraju, Anand Bharathi, Gooduru Kishore, and Shilpa (Vizag) play key roles in the film, which is slated for release across the Telugu states on July 18, as announced by director-producer Ramesh Uppu.

Key Guests’ Comments:

MLA Mal Reddy Rangareddy said, “I wholeheartedly appreciate Ramesh Uppu for managing the film single-handedly. Back in 1994, he used to compose songs for me. He’s a talented artist, and I wish for his dreams to come true. This film resembles the meaningful message-driven movies of the past. I hope it becomes a success.”

Actor 30 Years Prithvi added, “Wishing the film to be a super hit!”

Congress leader Surender Reddy said, “I watched the trailer and songs. They are excellent. Every guest here today must promote this film, as every drop counts to make an ocean. Wishing the entire team success.”

Director VN Aditya shared, “The trailer looks fantastic. The action scenes are impressive. I truly hope Ramesh Uppu emerges as a rightful heir to the film legacy.”

Director Samudra expressed confidence in the film, saying, “Wishing the team all the best in advance. I believe the film will succeed.”

Police officer Ramaavath Teja remarked humorously, “Everyone here came lawfully to ensure the movie becomes a hit, and so did I. The film will become a hit!”

Actor Krishnasai praised Ramesh Uppu’s multi-departmental talent and congratulated him, drawing comparisons with Dasari.

Prominent attendees included MLA Mal Reddy Rangareddy, Congress leader Surender Reddy, officer Ramaavath Teja, directors Samudra and VN Aditya, 30 Years Prithvi, actors Krishnasai, Dil Ramesh, Jabardasth Apparao, Jabardasth Naveen, actor Nag Mahesh, actor-director Sai Venkat, among others—all of whom conveyed their wishes for the film's success.

Director-Producer Ramesh Uppu (RSU) said:

“I express heartfelt thanks to all film and political personalities for blessing our film team. Our movie delivers a meaningful message to society and carries strong emotional elements that will touch everyone. It portrays the hardships faced by farmers. I urge everyone to watch this family drama in theaters.”

Heroines Lavanya Reddy and Sarvani Mohan said:

“It’s a joy to be part of such a good film made by Ramesh Uppu. We’re proud to have shot in rural areas, which added natural charm. We truly believe the film will be a super hit.”