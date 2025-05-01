HIT 3 Review and Rating: Stylish Action and a Power-Packed Nani in Darkest Franchise Ever

After delivering two gripping thrillers in the HIT franchise, director Sailesh Kolanu returns with HIT: The Third Case—a bigger, bolder, and more action-heavy entry starring Nani in a never-before-seen avatar. With heightened violence, a stylized narrative, and a hero-centric approach, this third chapter shifts gears from investigative realism to high-stakes drama. But does this ambitious leap pay off, or does it leave the franchise’s core essence behind?

Story:

HIT: The Third Case presents us to Arjun Sarkar (Nani), a tough and aggressive cop known for his brutal methods. At the beginning of the film, he’s shown under arrest—but we’re not told why. While in jail, Arjun starts sharing his past with a fellow inmate, and the story unfolds through a flashback.

We see Arjun working as a Superintendent of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, where he gains fame for taking down terrorists with ruthless precision. But things take a dark turn when 13 murders happen across India on the same day, all carried out in exactly the same way. Arjun begins an investigation that leads him into a dangerous and highly organized criminal network.

The rest of the film follows Arjun as he uncovers the gang’s operations and dives deeper into their sinister world.

Analysis:

Unlike the earlier HIT films that focused on grounded investigations and mystery-solving, HIT 3 takes a bigger, more cinematic route. This time, it feels more like an action-packed thriller than a detective story. The film spends less time on detailed investigation and more on fast-paced action, with the hero playing a central role in tracking and rescuing victims.

There are moments of family bonding and romance, but they are kept to a minimum. Samuthirakani plays Nani’s father, and their lighthearted exchanges bring some warmth. Nani’s bold dialogues—full of strong language—are impactful and likely to connect with younger audiences and mass viewers.

In the second half, the movie dives into the dark world of the villains. The atmosphere becomes intense and slightly resembles Squid Game, especially in its visual style and high-stakes scenes. The rescue sequence is clearly aimed at mass appeal, and the surprise entry of two more heroes in the climax adds to the excitement.

Visually, the film looks solid. The cinematography captures both natural settings and creatively designed sets well, especially the ones inspired by Squid Game. These visuals add to the overall tension and mood of the film.

Director Sailesh Kolanu, who also has a medical background, adds smart references and manages to justify the violence within the story’s context. However, the pacing is uneven—the film moves fast at times but drags at others.

The music by Mickey J. Meyer is decent but doesn’t really stand out. Production-wise, the film looks good—thanks to the efforts of Nani’s own banner Unanimous Productions along with Wall Poster Cinema.

As expected, Nani is the show-stealer. He’s completely in control and delivers one of his most intense performances to date. On the other hand, Srinidhi Shetty’s role is quite small and doesn’t leave much of an impression.

One of the big letdowns is the villain. Despite a lot of buildup, the character doesn’t live up to expectations. Beyond Nani, none of the supporting roles stand out—making it feel like a one-man show.

The biggest issue with HIT 3 is its lack of originality. The plot doesn’t bring anything new to the table. The runtime also feels stretched. The film’s strength lies more in its stylish presentation and action sequences, especially in the second half. It borrows heavily from Squid Game, Kill Bill, and John Wick. While the visuals and packaging are slick, the actual content underneath feels familiar.

What Works:

Nani’s powerful performance

Stylish visuals and action

Strong cinematography

Some sharp dialogues

What Doesn’t:

Uneven pacing

Shallow investigation angle

Some parts may feel too unrealistic

Weak villain and limited supporting roles

Verdict:

HIT 3 works best for fans of Hollywood-style action thrillers and stylized storytelling. It may not fully connect with audiences looking for a traditional whodunit or emotional depth. Still, it’s worth a watch for Nani’s standout performance, some slick action, and a climax that goes all-out to keep one hooked.