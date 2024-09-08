Moto GP: Marc Marquez wins second successive race at San Marino Grand Prix

Imola (Italy), Sep 8 (IANS) Just one week after returning to the top step of the podium, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) reigned supreme at the San Marino Grand Prix. The Spaniard won by over three seconds in a Grand Prix which would prove to be crucial for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), with the Italian claiming second position and most importantly 20 Championship points.

Finally, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) took the final spot on the podium rostrum, earning a dream third place in Misano.

There were many storylines on Sunday, with Jorge Martin’s (Prima Pramac Racing) title lead being reduced to just seven points. Everything is still up for grabs after Martin pitted for wet tyres as the rain began to fall, only for the track to dry. He was forced to pit again, dropping to 15th place and taking just one point.

At the start, Bagnaia secured the holeshot, converting pole position into the lead. Martin, unable to match his start from the Sprint was chasing behind in second as he found his way through Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) in third.

The rain began to fall heavier, with Morbidelli crashing at Turn 1 on Lap 7. It would prove to be a crucial lap as Martin pitted at the end of Lap 7, becoming the first rider to change bikes. Martin re-entered the track in 15th position as Bagnaia began to battle in an eight-rider lead group on slick tyres. Positions were changing at every opportunity, with Marquez charging to the lead of the Grand Prix after starting from ninth on the grid.

The key moment of the Grand Prix came at the start of Lap 10 as Martin’s call would backfire as he was forced into pitting for the second time, this time for dry tyres after the rain stopped. Martin was lapped by title rival Bagnaia and was not the only rider who changed machines twice, with Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), Acosta and Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team) and Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales all pitting again.

Marquez was the fastest rider on the circuit, stretching the lead to half a second with 10 laps remaining. He continued to smash the fastest lap, setting the pace and soon creating a two-second advantage. It was looking to be a great day for the Gresini Racing MotoGP squad, with Alex Marquez running inside the top five spots, beginning to battle with Bezzecchi.

-IANS

aaa/ab

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.