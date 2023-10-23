Mother-son found dead under mysterious circumstances in UP

Jhansi, Oct 23 (IANS) An elderly woman and her middle-aged son were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their residence in the Navabad police station jurisdiction in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

The authorities have ruled out homicide and are investigating the cause of their deaths.

The incident came to light on Sunday when neighbours reported a foul odour emanating from the house.

A police team arrived at the scene, discovering the partially decomposed body of a woman lying on the bed and her son lying on the floor.

The woman was identified as Premlata ,85, and the man was identified as Ravi ,45.

A preliminary investigation revealed no signs of injury on their bodies, and the household belongings were undisturbed, with no evidence of forced entry.

Superintendent of Police (City) Gyanendra Kumar Singh stated that when the police arrived, the door was found tied with a rope from inside, indicating that there was no forced entry.

According to nearby CCTV footage, Ravi was last seen entering his house on Thursday and did not leave afterwards.

On the other hand, neighbours informed the authorities that the duo rarely interacted with anyone. Ravi had been battling depression for several years and had a history of self-harm.

Ravi’s father, a retired railway employee, died many years ago.

