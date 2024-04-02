Mother-daughter injured in house fire in Delhi

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) A woman and her nine-year-old daughter sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house in west Delhi following leakage in the gas cylinder, police said on Tuesday.

According to the fire department, the call regarding the blaze in the Tagore Garden area was received at 11.30 a.m on Monday following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Two persons, Omvati (35) and her daughter Hemlata were rescued. “Omvati had sustained 75 per cent burn injuries while Hemlata got 20 per cent burn injuries and both are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that on receiving the police control room (PCR) call regarding the fire, the local police reached the spot.

“Fire tenders, BSES lineman and three persons from DDMA were also present at the spot. All the agencies tried their best to control the situation. The fire was on the third floor of the house and the lanes were very narrow,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Omvati and Hemlata were taken out of the house and shifted immediately to DDU hospital but later were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

“Based on initial inspection, the cause of fire, as reported by the Fire brigade and crime team, was due to gas cylinder leakage,” the DCP added.

