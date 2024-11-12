Most Italians deem adaptation to climate change priority: Survey

Rome, Nov 12 (IANS) The majority of Italians deemed adapting to climate change a priority, both in terms of lifestyle and investment policy, according to an annual survey released by the European Investment Bank (EIB) recently.

Over two-thirds of Italians or 67 per cent, considered climate adaptation a priority, a report conducted by the EIB showed on Monday. The result was 17 percentage points higher than the EU's average of 50 per cent.

The report was released on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), or COP29, which kicked off in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku on Monday.

With their territory stretching into the Mediterranean Sea, the Italians have increasingly become familiar with exceptional rainfalls and flooding, as well as with prolonged lack of rains, drought, and heat waves during summers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some 89 per cent of Italian respondents have experienced at least one of these extreme weather events in the last five years, nine percentage points higher than the EU's average, the EIB survey also showed.

On what should be done to better adapt to climate change, some 51 per cent of Italians said the population should be educated to help them change their behaviours, and 47 per cent of them said that the infrastructure should be prioritised and improved.

About 59 per cent of Italians surveyed also acknowledged their country should do more to help developing countries adapt to the increasing impact of climate change.

