Most important goal for me as a player right now is to win World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) India opener Shubman Gill, who scored 58 off 52 balls in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup against Pakistan, said his most important goal right now is to win the upcoming 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup on home soil.

Gill launched a scintillating onslaught by hitting ten boundaries, six of which came against Shaheen Shah Afridi, to reach his fifty off just 37 balls and stitch an opening partnership of 121 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma (56) before rain pushed the match to the reserve day. India will on Monday from 147/2 in 24.1 overs on reserve day.

“The most important goal for me as a player right now is to win World Cup 2023. I recall being young when India won the World Cup in 2011. The mindset is to swiftly read the wicket and access the positions,” Gill was quoted as saying by Disney+ Hotstar, which is streaming the ongoing Asia Cup free on mobile.

Gill was adjudged Player of the Tournament in India’s triumphant 2018 Men’s U19 World Cup campaign in New Zealand. In ODI cricket this year, the right-handed batter has slammed 885 runs at an incredible average of 68.07. He feels mindset has a huge role in adapting to different formats.

“As a batsman, it is critical to quickly access to the position and understand the speed. So the planning and play are all based on that. Mindset plays an important role as one has to switch mentally, like from an ODI mentality to a T20 one. The faster you switch, the faster your body adapts; thus, I believe being able to mentally switch is important,” he concluded.

