Moscow pledges response to US missile defence base in Poland

Moscow, Nov 13 (IANS) Russia will take necessary measures to maintain parity in response to the deployment of a US air defence base in Poland, local media reported Wednesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Polish Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that a new US missile defense base would be opened in Redzikowo, northern Poland, on November 13.

The base, known as 'Aegis Ashore', is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s broader missile shield. The shield can detect and intercept short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles and will be under NATO command and US European Command.

"Of course, the deployment will lead to the adoption of appropriate measures to ensure parity," Peskov said, adding that the new base is a clear example of the advancement of American military infrastructure towards Russia's borders and "an attempt to curb Russia's military potential."

Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed serious concern over US plans to implement a missile defense system in Europe during George W Bush's presidency. Back then, the Russian leader said these plans aimed to contain Russia, not a threat from Iran.

The spokesman said the base in Poland confirms the validity of those concerns, Xinhua news agency reported.

