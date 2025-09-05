MoS Singh addresses India–Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue in Iceland

Reykjavik, Sep 5 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday delivered the inaugural address at the 2nd India–Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue in Iceland's Reykjavik expressing confidence that this engagement would serve as a catalyst for fresh ideas and broader avenues for enhancing India's cooperation with the Nordic countries.

Singh addressed the session along with Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, former President of Iceland.

“Delighted to deliver the inaugural address at the 2nd India–Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue in Reykjavik, Iceland, along with Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, former President of Iceland. I am confident that this Dialogue will serve as a catalyst for new ideas and expanded horizons in strengthening India's engagement with the Nordic countries," Singh posted on X.

Earlier, the MoS addressed the reception of the 2nd India-Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue alongside Iceland’s Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir at Reykjavik.

During the event, the MoS also engaged with senior officials, scholars, and think tank representatives from Nordic countries.

"Happy to be in Reykjavik for the 2nd India Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue. Delivered remarks at the reception alongside Foreign Minister of Iceland, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir. Pleased to interact with senior officials, scholars, and think tank representatives from Nordic countries. Looking forward to the discussions tomorrow," Singh posted on X on Friday.

Singh also visited the Indian Embassy in Reykjavík, reviewing the progress achieved on the '3 Ts' (Trade, Tourism, and Technology). He discussed the ideas for further promoting bilateral trade, tourism, and technological collaboration.

On Thursday, the MoS held a meeting with Foreign Minister Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik as they reviewed progress made in bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, renewable energy, geothermal energy, and fisheries.

Singh stated that he looks forward to working closely to further strengthen ties with Iceland in the areas of mutual interest and also conveyed India's appreciation for Iceland's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Singh's visit to Iceland will strengthen bilateral ties as well as the interaction between the strategic and research communities of India and the Nordic countries.

