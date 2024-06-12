More than 35 killed in fire in Kuwait

Kuwait City, June 12 (IANS/DPA) More than 35 people died when a fire broke out in a building housing workers in Kuwait early on Wednesday, officials said.

At least 35 bodies were still inside the building after the fire was put out, head of the criminal evidence department at the Interior Ministry, Major General Eid al-Owaihan, said.

The Health Ministry said at least 43 people have been transferred to hospitals for treatment and four have died.

Search teams continue to inspect the building to look for other victims and investigations are ongoing into the reason behind the fire.

Local media said the fire broke out in a six-floor building overcrowded with workers in al-Mangaf area, south of the capital.

Details are awaited.

