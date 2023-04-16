Monza stun Inter in Serie A

Rome, April 16 (IANS) Inter Milan failed to carry their Champions League performance as they sank at San Siro with a 1-0 defeat against Monza in Serie A.

Inter were coming off a 2-0 away victory over Benfica in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinals, but only managed one point in the previous four domestic matches, reports Xinhua.

The Nerazzurri dominated the game but Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa were wasteful while Luca Caldirola stole the show as the former Inter player steered in a header in the 78th minute, allowing Monza left San Siro with three points.

The frustrated defeat saw Inter drop out of the top four and rank fifth with 51 points.

Another Milanese club AC Milan also failed to register a win as Tommaso Pobega's blockbuster canceled out Nicola Sansone's early strike, helping the Rossoneri draw with Bologna 1-1.

Elsewhere, Serie A leaders Napoli tied with Hellas Verona at 0-0.

