Mongolia's ruling party declares victory in parliamentary elections

Ulan Bator, June 29 (IANS) Mongolia's ruling party, the Mongolian People's Party (MPP), declared victory in the parliamentary elections held after provisional results from the General Election Commission (GEC) showed that the party had won a majority.

"I would like to thank all the voters who actively participated and voted in the ninth parliamentary elections. According to preliminary results, the MPP won at least 68 seats," Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, chairman of the MPP, told media early Saturday.

A total of 1,341 candidates from 19 political parties and two coalitions, along with 42 independents, competed for 126 seats in the State Great Khural, the country's Parliament reported by Xinhua news agency.

Official results of the parliamentary elections are expected to be announced after all paper ballots are counted by hand to prevent misrepresentations and disputes associated with voting machines.

In May 2023, the State Great Khural passed amendments increasing the number of legislators from 76 to 126.

The elections was conducted under a mixed electoral system, with 78 legislators elected through majority representation and 48 through proportional representation.

The Asian country's Parliament operates under a unicameral system with a four-year term.

