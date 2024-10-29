Mongolia, Kazakhstan upgrade ties to strategic partnership

Ulan Bator, Oct 29 (IANS) Mongolia and Kazakhstan announced on Tuesday the establishment of a strategic partnership, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations.

According to the Mongolian presidential press office, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his visiting Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised that deepening ties will play an essential role in promoting peace and ensuring sustainable development, not only in their countries but also in the Central Asian region and beyond.

"The two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership," the press office stated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tokayev arrived here on Monday for a two-day state visit.

During the visit, the two sides signed several cooperation documents, including a roadmap for 2025-2027 aimed at enhancing trade and economic cooperation, as well as memorandums of understanding on tourism, culture, light industry, and information technology.

Mongolia and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1992.

