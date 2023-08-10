'Mohabbat ki Dukaan': Oppn defends Rahul's 'flying kiss gesture in LS

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Amid an uproar in the Lok Sabha over a "flying kiss" by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, his party and INDIA leaders defended the gesture, saying the Gandhi scion has been trying to "open shops of love in the market of hatred".

Speaking to the mediapersons, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "Rahul Gandhi is trying to open shops of love in the market of hatred. Rahul Gandhi did nothing wrong in Lok Sabha. His behaviour was well under the parliamentary rules and decorum."

Meanwhile, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi told IANS that the BJP was suffering from "Rahul phobia".

He said: "The BJP is suffering from Rahul phobia. His speech on the Manipur situation was fabulous as he exposed the government and he is opening the shops of love in the entire country."

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the BJP, saying: "I cannot understand why -- when Rahul Gandhi was speaking, all ministers were standing and interrupting him. And when he gives a gesture of love towards you, what is the problem? They (BJP) have been habitual of so much hatred that a gesture of love and affection is not understandable.

"He is the same Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as an MP and even his home was snatched but he came back after winning the case in court. Even after coming back, he did not show hatred but warmth and compassion despite the hatred towards him," Chaturvedi added.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday, without naming Rahul Gandhi, said the Congress MP misbehaved, adding "only a misogynistic man can gesture a flying kiss to female parliamentarians".

Speaking in the House, Irani said: "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. It shows the khandhan (family) he comes from, and what his family and party feel about women.

"Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country," she said.

Her remarks came after Rahul Gandhi spoke in favour of the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

After speaking on the no-confidence motion, the Congress leader left the House and he is said to have blown a flying kiss.

Even Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Shobha Karandlaje said that she along with women MPs from the BJP met Lok Sabha Om Birla, and demanded action against the Congress MP.

"We have complained to the Speaker and demanded action against the member," she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.