Modi govt a 'complete failure' on all important fronts: Kharge at CWC

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the Modi government has been a "complete failure on all important fronts".

The Congress chief made the remarks during the first meeting of the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad.

He said that Congress party has been playing a pivotal role as the principle opposition party.

Kharge also said that following the success of the third meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Mumbai, the government has been targeting the opposition parties with the central agencies.

In his opening remarks at the CWC, party's highest decision making body, Kharge said: "Congress has been playing a pivotal role as the principal opposition party at the Centre for the past nine-and-half years with committed determination in redressing concerns and grievance of the common people."

He emphasised that the country is at "crossroads" today facing many internal challenges.

Targeting the BJP-led central government, the Congress leader said: "Modi government has been a complete failure on all important fronts, in controlling inflation, unemployment, raging violence in Manipur, widening inequality and declining condition of farmers and labourers."

"The entire nation is witnessing the tragic events still unfolding in Manipur. The Modi government allowed the fire of Manipur to reach Nuh in Haryana," he said referring to the violence in Manipur which erupted on May 3.

Kharge asserted that these incidents tarnish the image of modern, progressive, and secular India.

"Our economy is in grave danger today. Inflation and rise in prices of all essential commodities has adversely affected the lives of the poor and common people. To add to the sorrows, a young country like ours is facing the grave challenge of record unemployment. The inequality gap is continuously deepening," he added.

Taking a pot shot at the government, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said: "On top of this, the Modi government is handing over the prized PSUs of the country built since independence to a few crony-capitalist friends."

Referring to the natural calamities in states like Himachal Pradesh due to floods and landslides, and many other states facing the drought like situation, Kharge said: "There is also an urgent need to provide relief to the people affected by natural calamities like floods and droughts."

On national security, the Congress chief said: "The government's alleged negligence regarding China's encroachments poses a critical danger to the country's security. However, ignoring all these fundamental issues, Modi government has this tendency to repeatedly deflect and divert attention from real issues with empty slogans."

"The government brings slogans like 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat', '5 Trillion Economy', 'New India 2022', 'Amritkaal' and now, '3rd largest economy'. These are merely hollow words meant to distract the nation from the government's failures," Kharge added.

He also asserted that the Congress re-emphasises its commitment to protect the Constitution of India, the country's democracy, and the rights of the marginalised communities. "Being the main opposition party of India, it is our responsibility to be the voice of the people."

"Today 27 INDIA parties stand together on fundamental issues of importance. After three successful meetings, the INDIA Alliance is forging ahead to combat the anti-people and anti-democratic BJP government. Perturbed at this development, the BJP government is resorting to vindictive action against Opposition parties," Kharge said.

"We also strongly condemn the government's attempts to stifle opposition in Parliament and curtail public scrutiny in the Parliament... The forthcoming Special Session of Parliament raises concerns about the ruling party's intentions," he said.

The two-day (September 16 and 17) CWC meeting is underway in Hyderabad, where the party will also discuss the poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the states of the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, besides the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge on August 20 ended months of suspense by reconstituting the CWC, which includes senior leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others. The inclusion of Pilot came just months ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Rajasthan.

While the panel includes 39 general members, it has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees.

The list also includes presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students' Union of India, the Mahila Congress and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.

