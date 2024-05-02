Mitchell Marsh says recovery from hamstring going really well, hopes to get things right in next three weeks

Perth, May 2 (IANS) Australia’s new men’s T20I captain Mitchell Marsh said he hopes to get things right in the next three weeks to recover from hamstring injury and achieve full fitness to be ready in time for the World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, when Australia play their first game against Oman on June 6 in Barbados.

Marsh has been out of action since April 3 clash for Delhi Capitals due to a right hamstring strain. He flew back home to Perth from IPL 2024 in India to begin his recovery, with Cricket Australia taking charge of it. Eventually, Marsh was ruled out of DC’s campaign, with them drafting Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as his replacement.

"If we had to play tomorrow, I'd be in a bit of trouble. Still a couple of weeks away (from full fitness). The timing probably sits perfectly, barring no setbacks. I'll be on the plane, ready to go."

"The hammy is good, it's coming along really well. It's pretty much exactly where we want it to be. It's one of those things. Just got to get it right over the next three weeks and get on the plane," said Marsh to reporters in Perth on Thursday.

The 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup will be Marsh’s first full-time event as Australia’s skipper in the shortest format, after holding the position in an interim capacity. "Just really proud. It's not every day you get to captain Australia and lead them to a World Cup. That's very exciting. But I think one of the best things about our team is that there's a lot of great leaders in our group."

"One of the biggest things I've learned is to not change too much. There's a lot of preparation and planning that goes into a World Cup, and that'll happen over the next month. But once we get there, it's keeping everything nice and relaxed, keeping the environment good, and making sure we go out there and give it our all,” he added.

Marsh also revealed he’s in constant communication with ODI and Test skipper Pat Cummins, who captained Australia to World Test Championship and ODI World Cup triumphs last year. For the T20 World Cup, Cummins will be playing under Marsh’s captaincy.

"We're always in communication as mates and, I guess, as leaders. But no real conversations around the cricket side of things, just always checking in on each other. We're great mates so I'm looking forward to working with him over the next period of time."

Marsh signed off by backing the veteran David Warner to come good in Australia's T20 World Cup campaign in what will also be his event as an international cricketer after retiring from Tests and ODIs earlier this year. Warner is currently recovering from a hand injury while batting in DC’s match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.

Though he played in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 20, Warner has been out of action since then. "It's been a long last hurrah, hasn't it for Davey? We're always really excited to have him in the team. Just the experience that he brings."

"I think if we look back at his career. There's been so many big moments that you need your big experienced players to stand up and Davey has always been one of those. So we're lucky to have him."

