Minority rights group decries deep-rooted religious intolerance in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 15 (IANS) A leading minority rights group on Tuesday highlighted that the Ahmadiyya community continues to face systemic persecution and violence in Pakistan, where religious intolerance runs deep.

"A recent incident in Samanabad is a poignant reminder of their vulnerability and the constant fear that hangs over their heads. On a seemingly ordinary Friday, a dangerous mob, fueled by hate and intolerance, attempted to march towards an Ahmadiyya worship place in the heart of Lahore. Their goal was clear — to silence a peaceful community seeking to practice its faith," read a statement issued by the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM).

"For the Ahmadiyya community, this attack was a chilling reminder of the danger they face every day. The worshippers, including many women and children, were praying in peace when they first heard the threatening slogans of the mob outside," the statement added.

The rights group mentioned that one of the worshippers recounted how, in a desperate bid to escape, he fled through the back door, leaving his motorbike behind and heart pounding in his chest.

"We were terrified. The mob gathered quickly, shouting threats and demanding the closure of our worship place," the VOPM quoted the worshipper as saying.

Raising concerns, the rights group revealed that this incident wasn't an isolated case, but was another chapter in the long history of persecution the Ahmadiyya community has endured in Pakistan.

"For years, they have been denied the basic human right to practice their faith freely. The accusation against them—violating worship schedules — was simply a ruse, another unfounded reason to target and intimidate them. In reality, the Ahmadiyya community was following the agreed-upon prayer timings, just as they have always done, without ever intending to provoke anyone," VOPM stated.

The minority rights group stressed that while the incident in Samanabad was brought to light, countless others go unnoticed, while Ahmadiyyas live in constant fear of harassment, violence, and being ostracised by society in Pakistan.

"Their faith, their identity, and their very existence are continuously under threat. The Pakistan government, despite international outcry, has done little to protect this marginalised community, allowing them to be hunted by extremists who seek to erase their presence from society," the VOPM mentioned.

Highlighting that it is not merely an issue of religious intolerance, the rights group asserted that for the Ahmadiyya community, it is a matter of survival. They endure the threat of violence, and their places of worship are often targets of hate-fueled mobs.

The VOPM asserted that this incident serves as a powerful reminder that the fight for religious freedom is far from over in Pakistan.

"The Ahmadiyyas, and indeed all minorities, deserve to live without the constant fear of persecution. Until they are allowed to practice their faith without fear, and until the Pakistani authorities step in to protect them, their plight will remain a tragic stain on the conscience of a nation that claims to uphold justice and equality for all," the rights group emphasised.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.