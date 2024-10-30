Minorities under attack in Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz says 'hang my head in shame'

Lahore, Oct 30 (IANS) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, on Wednesday acknowledged that the minorities in Pakistan have gone through difficult times that forced to hang her head in shame.

Addressing members of the Hindu community in Lahore during a Diwali celebration event, Maryam called on all citizens to realise that protection of minorities is everyone's responsibility.

"There have been incidents in the past that forced me to hang my head in shame. I want to call on all people of Pakistan, that just because minorities here are less in number, it is everyone's responsibility to protect them, safeguard them, respect them and also their religious beliefs," she said.

Vowing to do everything to safeguard all minorities and give them a breathing space in Pakistan, Maryam announced 'Eidi' for all minorities on Diwali, highlighting that Pakistan belongs to them as well.

"Today, I see here such beautiful dresses and colourful bangles as people celebrate Diwali. It makes me so happy to see such lovely colours of Punjab. My father (Nawaz Sharif) always used to tell me to never call the minorities of our country as 'minorities' as they are part of our country and remain our pride," said the Punjab CM.

"If anybody thinks that by hurting any member of the minority community, he or she is serving the cause of their religion, then I want to tell them that they are completely wrong," she added.

Pakistan's inability to tackle the dangerously-increasing numbers of attacks and threats on Hindus, Shia Muslims, Christians, Ahmadis and Sikhs has been criticised by several countries and also the United Nations.

On October 19, a report by the United Nations Human Rights Committee raised serious concerns over the spread of religious intolerance, blasphemy, forced kidnappings and conversion of Hindu and Christian minority girls, curbs on media and freedom of expression in Pakistan.

The committee had also expressed its astonishment over the fast-increasing numbers of cases of Hindu and Christian girls being abducted and later being forced to convert to Islam by the abductors, or their relatives.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM also announced distribution of Rs 15,000 to at least 1400 families from the minority community, calling it as a small gift and gesture of appreciation for the minorities in the country.

She told the gathering that a 'Minority Card', through which a sum of Rs 10,500 will be distributed among the underprivileged families of the province, will be launched on December 20.

"Initially, we will provide Minority Cards to at least 50,000 people. During the next fiscal, not just the number of people and families getting the card will be increased but also the financial assistance," Maryam remarked.

The Punjab CM recalled her visit to Kartarpur, meeting many Sikh pilgrims from India and embracing the love and affection she received from them.

"When I went there, many Sikh pilgrims had come from India. I sat with them on the floor and had food with them during the langar. The female yatrees from India met me, showered their blessing and love to me, hugged me in a way that I felt like we had been separated from each other years ago and had met again. I loved it so much," she said.

"And when I was sitting with them, I did not feel that there was any distance between us. I did not feel that there was a border between us. It felt like I knew them for decades. I thank them all for the love and care they bestowed upon me," she mentioned.

