Military chiefs of South Korea, Canada discuss security cooperation

Seoul, Aug 8 (IANS) The top military officers of South Korea and Canada held video talks on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral security cooperation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo and his Canadian counterpart, Gen. Jennie Carignan, evaluated the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region and agreed on the need to expand their scope of cooperation for peace and stability in the region, it said.

Kim also thanked Carignan for Canada's implementation of sanctions against North Korea and asked for Ottawa's support for South Korea's security policies, according to the JCS.

The talks took place at Kim's request after Carignan took office last month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.