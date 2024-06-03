Mild heatwave sweeps Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 3 (IANS) A mild heatwave was sweeping parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka and it may continue, the country's weather agency said.

According to the forecast for the next 24 hours beginning on Sunday, a mild heatwave was sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur and some other regions.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius in Jashore, nearly 164 km southwest of Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Dhaka, the maximum temperature rose to 36.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Due to increasing moisture incursions, experts said the discomfort may increase in the South Asian country which sits on a massive river delta.

In recent years, natural disasters like floods and heatwaves induced by extreme weather owing to climate change have caused more frequent-than-usual disasters in the country of nearly 165 million people.

Experts said heatwaves would likely escalate in the coming years due to erratic rainfall and high temperatures, posing a threat to Bangladesh, one of the biggest victims of global warming.

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka experienced 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 16 last year, the highest in the capital in 58 years.

The country experienced a record-breaking 23 heatwave days in April this year, the highest in 76 years.

