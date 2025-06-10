Mexico's president urges respect for human dignity amid US protests

Mexico City, June 10 (IANS) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged the US authorities to follow the law on deportation proceedings and respect human dignity, following recent mass roundups of migrants and resulting protests in Los Angeles, California.

Sheinbaum, accompanied by Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramon de la Fuente, read a statement on the Los Angeles protests at her daily morning press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement outlined five measures Mexico's government is taking to protect the rights of the Mexican migrant community in the United States.

"The government of Mexico will not tolerate practices that violate human rights," the president said, making a "respectful but firm" request that the US authorities act in accordance with due process and respect for human dignity.

"We do not agree with violent actions as a form of protest ... we call on the Mexican community to act peacefully and not give in to provocations," Sheinbaum added.

Sheinbaum highlighted that most Mexicans in Los Angeles reside and work there legally, and the US economy "needs them."

"The government of Mexico reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection and defense of the human rights of Mexicans abroad, regardless of their immigration status," she said.

Through its consular network, the government offers legal advice and other assistance to ensure Mexicans receive fair treatment.

Some 42 Mexicans have been arrested so far, including 37 men and five women, in the protests in Los Angeles, according to the foreign affairs secretary.

More than 1,000 protesters clashed and faced off with National Guard troops in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday during the latest demonstrations against immigration raids that swept across California over the weekend.

