Mexico's President-elect picks three more Cabinet members

Mexico City, July 19 (IANS) Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, scheduled to take office on October 1, has named three more members of her future Cabinet.

At a press conference held in downtown Mexico City, Sheinbaum introduced Marath Baruch Bolanos as Secretary of Labour and Social Welfare, Josefina Rodriguez Zamora as Secretary of Tourism, and Claudia Curiel de Icaza as Secretary of Culture, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baruch, 38, has a degree in international relations and a master's degree in Latin American studies from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Curiel de Icaza, 45, has ample professional experience in culture and a degree in history from UNAM, said Sheinbaum.

Rodriguez Zamora, 35, was described by Sheinbaum as a "creative" young woman who has served as Secretary of Tourism for the central state of Tlaxcala since 2021.

