Mexican side Club Leon kicked out of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Mexican side Club Leon have been kicked out of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The decision was made by the FIFA appeal committee due to multi-club ownership rules with a replacement to be announced soon

A powerhouse of the Mexican game, Club León beat Los Angeles FC in the final of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League, winning the first leg 2-1 at home and then securing the trophy for the very first time with a 1-0 win in California. In the process, the Mexican side qualified for both the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023, where they lost 1-0 to Urawa Red Diamonds in the second round, and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

“Following disciplinary proceedings opened against CF Pachuca and Club LeOn, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided to refer the case directly to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

“After having evaluated all evidence on file, the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee has decided that CF Pachuca and Club León failed to meet the criteria on multi-club ownership defined under article 10 paragraph 1 of the Regulations for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

“In line with article 10 paragraph 4 of the Regulations for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, FIFA has determined that Club León will be removed from the competition, with the club to be admitted as a replacement to be announced in due course,” read the statement by FIFA.

Eight-time Mexican league champions, Club Leon have won back-to-back titles twice (in 1947/48 and 1948/49, and again in 2013 and 2014). With 18 domestic trophies in all, they are the country’s fourth most successful club behind America, Guadalajara and Cruz Azul. Aside from those eight league titles, they have also lifted five Copa Mexico and five Campeon de Campeones trophies. Their 2023 Concacaf Champions League win is their only international title to date.

