Men's ODI World Cup: It was a dream start for me, says Virat Kohli after his first century in World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh

Pune, Oct 19 (IANS) Indian batter Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI Century chasing 257 runs target against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup at MCA stadium, here on Thursday.

Kohli was at his best in India’s 257-run chase against and got to his century in 97 balls. The former India captain scored 103 run off 97 deliveries, smashing six boundaries and four sixes

“I wanted to make a significant contribution. I've had a few 50s in the World Cup, and I haven't really converted them. So, I just wanted to finish the game off this time around and hang on till the end, which is what I've done over the years for the team," said Kohli after the match

Kohli came to bat after the fall of skipper Rohit Sharma's wicket who got out at 48 runs. Virat got off the mark with his trademark cover drive and looked confident with each shot.

Kohli also revealed about the conversation with young Shubman Gill who opened the inning with Rohit Sharma but out after scoring 53 off 55 deliveries.

"I was telling Shubman that even if you dream about a situation like that, you'd just go back to sleep. You wouldn't think it's real."

With four win in four matches, India are now positioned second on the points table behind New Zealand who are on the top of the table with +1.923 NRR. With team spirit high and a surreal atmosphere, Kohli revealed how he enjoyed his inning with the players and staff members around him.

Virat Kohli and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are the only two players who featured in 2011 World Cup winner team which Virat finds a "special feeling".

"There's a great atmosphere in the changing room. We love each other's company. The spirit is evident for everyone to see on the field, and that's why it translates like that on the field. We understand it's a long tournament, and you need to create momentum in the changing room for the guys to come out and play like this.

Ash (R Ashwin) and I have been together since 2011, so yeah. Its a special feeling playing at home in front of all these people, so we just want to make the most of it," he concluded.

–IANS

hs

