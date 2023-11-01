Men’s ODI World Cup: Maxwell ruled out of clash against England after suffering concussion

Ahmedabad, Nov 1 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the clash against England after suffering a concussion in a golf-related incident on Monday.

It is understood that Maxwell was holding onto the back of a golf cart on the way back from the clubhouse to the team bus in the early evening during one of their scheduled days off when he lost his grip. He is expected to be under concussion protocols for six to eight days.

"He's been honest with the information he's provided. He's doing fine, he'll start some light exercises today and we feel as though it will be a reasonably straightforward return to play protocol. Suppose the fortunate part was there was no other injury sustained which could have been a lot worse than it currently is,” said head coach Andrew McDonald.

"Think it rattled everyone to be fair once it came to the conclusion there was a concussion and he was going to miss a game. There was nothing untoward in the behaviour throughout the day, it was a clear-cut accident and unfortunately, it's compromised what we are doing as a team," he added.

The unfortunate now means that Australia will be in need of an all-rounder capable of bowling and batting, with either Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green likely to come in.

"They'll be a small reshuffle, clearly, around the back end of our batting and no doubt that compromises a bit of our bowling and the way Glenn has performed with the ball. There's no doubt it leaves us a fraction exposed at the back end in terms of how Glenn's been performing but Marcus Stoinis does become available all things going well at training today," concluded McDonald.

