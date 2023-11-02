Men’s ODI WC: Hope Shubman can score big at the Wankhede, says Aakash Chopra

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra wishes for Shubman Gill to score big runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday when the hosts’ and two-time winners meet 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

Gill had missed India’s first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness. Since his return during the clash against Pakistan, Gill has amassed 104 runs at an average of 26 in his four innings, with his highest score being 53 against Bangladesh at Pune.

With the World Cup approaching the business end, fans will be itching for Gill to get big runs. “If we are looking at anyone who is going to be under pressure against Sri Lanka, I’d say it’s Shubman Gill. That’s because he’s managed to play one good knock so far, but hasn’t done much of note besides that.”

“So, India would be expecting that by the time the semifinals come around, every individual in the team is in top form. I hope that he scores a lot of runs at the Wankhede. Mumbai is a city of dreams which he has not managed to conquer yet.”

“Even in the IPL, his record is not good at the Wankhede. So, he would like to improve this statistic, especially because India are likely to return to the Wankhede for the semifinals,” said Chopra on JioCinema’s daily sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

He also feels there will be shootout between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav going ahead in the competition. “There’s going to be a shootout between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav when Hardik (Pandya) will be available. Because, if Suryakumar keeps piling on the runs, then there will be pressure to include Surya and leave Shreyas out of the XI.”

