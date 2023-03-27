Meghalaya Basketball Association: Newly elected office bearers take charge

Shillong, March 27 (IANS) The General Body elections of Meghalaya Basketball Association have successfully been concluded and the new office bearers have been announced by the returning officer.

"As per the declaration, the following members have taken charge: Joel Marbaniang (President), Tingku N Marak (Working President), George E Lyndgoh, Carnes Sohshang, Memento Paswet, Yailinda Jyrwa (Vice Presidents), Donald S Wahlang (General Secretary), Wanlambok Iawphniaw, Ashabirth R Marak (Joint Secretaries), Andy L Basaiawmoit (Treasurer), Dipshon Ryntathiang, James M Bamon, Cherak M Sangma, Darilang Lamare and Abhyan Changu G Momin (Executive Members)," it said.

Speaking about the elections, Joel Marbaniang said, "I am very happy to be elected as the President of the Association. Together as a team we will try to give our players more opportunities, platforms of exposure and better facilities starting from the grassroots level up to the senior level. We have a great team this time and by working together I believe we can reach better ranking at the National Competitions in the years to come."

Outlining future plans for basketball in Meghalaya, general secretary Donald S Wahlang said,"I am very grateful to the Members of the Association for re-electing me as General Secretary for the 2nd term. On behalf of my team, we will continue to work hard for more development of basketball in Meghalaya in the years to come, basketball being one of the most popular sports in the State. Also, along with the other North Eastern (NE) States' Associations working together we will give our 100% commitment to the task of improving the entire basketball ecosystem in the NE Region."

