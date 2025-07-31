Maybe they'll be selling oil to India someday: Trump says US to help develop 'massive reserves' in Pakistan

Washington, July 31 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Indian time) declared that the United States has struck a deal with Pakistan to jointly develop what he described as "massive oil reserves", with a suggestion that this oil could eventually be exported to India.

The announcement came just a day after Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and warned of additional penalties over India's continued oil and arms trade with Russia.

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "We have just concluded a deal with the country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves. We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling oil to India someday!"

The statement comes just after Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports and hinted at further economic pressure in response to New Delhi's continued engagement with Russia for crude oil and defence supplies.

In his post, Trump also said he is engaged in negotiations with multiple countries seeking reductions in tariffs.

"We are very busy in the White House today working on trade deals. I have spoken to the leaders of many countries, all of whom want to make the United States 'extremely happy'," he said.

He mentioned a meeting scheduled with the South Korean trade delegation and noted that Seoul currently faces a 25 per cent tariff rate.

"They have an offer to buy down those tariffs. I will be interested in hearing what that offer is," he added.

Trump asserted that such deals would help reduce America's trade deficit, promising a full report "at the appropriate time."

Responding to a reporter's question on the newly imposed Indian tariffs and broader tensions, Trump reiterated his dissatisfaction with India's role in BRICS, a group of emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and several recent entrants.

"Well, we are negotiating right now, and it's also BRICS. BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States and India is a member of that if you can believe it... It is an attack on the dollar, and we are not going to let anybody attack the dollar. So it's partially BRICS and it's partially trade," Trump said.

He indicated that ongoing discussions with India might yield clarity "by the end of this week."

