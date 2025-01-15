Match with Southampton ‘will teach me more about my players’ than Liverpool, Arsenal clashes: Amorim

Manchester, Jan 15 (IANS) Manchester United are seeking a first Premier League win since the derby triumph away to Manchester City on December 15. However, the year has started with excellent performances away to leaders Liverpool, in a 2-2 draw, and Arsenal, when knocking the Gunners out of the Emirates FA Cup.

Their next test will see them host Southampton at Old Trafford on Friday (IST) The Saints are deep in the relegation mire, currently sitting bottom of the table and eight points adrift of 19th-placed Leicester City. Ruben Amorim has stated that the game against relegation-threatened Southampton will teach him more about his players than their last two impressive outings.

“This next game will teach me more about my players than the last two. There was no expectation in the last two games. Against Arsenal, we waited for the opportunity. In the future, we can’t play like that and I know that. Fans will expect more tomorrow. We have to deliver,” said Amorim in a press conference.

Manchester United fans will be hoping the recent outings will inject some much-needed confidence in their side as they sit in 14th place in the Premier League. The Red Devils have not won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season at the helm and have meddled in mediocrity in recent seasons.

Amorim remains adamant that a club with the history and heritage of Manchester United needs to win and compete for titles every year.

"Of course, you feel the pressure of the club but at this moment, I don't feel that pressure. In the last few years, we haven't won the league. In the past here, if you didn't win the league one year you would have to win it the next. I don't feel that pressure.

"We have to bring that pressure to us because outside the fans are amazing. I don't feel that pressure, I just want to win. To feel that pressure in the future we need to win - we need to win titles and we need to win games,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.