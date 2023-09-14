Martyred J&K Police officer’s father defies grief, tears to salute his son

Srinagar, Sept 14 (IANS) The courage, fortitude and composure of this brave police officer as he laid a wreath on the body of his martyred officer son, will be written with golden letters in the history of Indian police.

Fragile bodied retired IGP, Ghulam Hassan Bhat stood by the body of his son, DSP Humayun Bhat in the district police lines in Srinagar without a tear in his eyes.

As a piece of steel, Ghulam Hassan Bhat escorted by Javaid Mujtaba Gilani, ADGP, laid a wreath at his martyred son’s coffin wrapped in the Tricolour.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Mehta, DGP Dilbag Singh and all other senior officers of J&K Police stood solemnly behind the father waiting for their turn to pay last respects to the slain officer.

Humayun, a 2018 batch officer of the JKPS, was married last year. His wife gave birth to a baby just 26 days ago.

The tragedy could not have been greater for any family in any part of the country.

But, Ghulam Hassan Bhat hid grief and tears to set an example not many fathers can ever imagine. He was grief stricken undoubtedly, but his spirit as was high.

He lived up to what he swore in the oath he and his son took when baptised into the police service of the country.

Bhat’s fortitude, courage, grit and spirit will be quoted in every police training school, college and academy to future policemen of the country.

This father has become a living legend who will inspire generations of future officers in the country. It is the duty of the police force to stand with, to stand by and to stand alongside this great father.

Every police officer of the country must bow his/her head before Bhat like the proud sons and daughters of a brave, courageous police officer father.

Humuyan was the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in Kokarnag area of Anantnag district.

He was part of the team of security officers who went to Gadole mountain area after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

In the initial contact with the terrorists, army’s Colonel Manpreet Singh, CO of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, major, Aashish Dhonchak and Dy.SP, Humayun Bhat came under heavy firing from the terrorists.

The three officers were leading the operation from the front. Rescue was immediately organised.

Helicopters were kept in readiness to shift the injured to the hospital. Inhospitable terrain and the advantage of surprise helped the terrorists.

Para commandos joined the operation to evacuate the injured officers.

The priority of the cordoning forces had suddenly shifted from elimination of the terrorists to evacuation of the injured officers. Braving terrorist fire and vagaries of the mountainous terrain, the injured officers were evacuated.

After learning about the injuries, DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP, Vijay Kumar rushed to the spot to supervise the operation.

Unfortunately, the three officers had lost a lot of blood andcould not be revived by the doctors.

All of them had made the supreme sacrifice in their duty to the nation.

