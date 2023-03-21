Marcelo Moreno leaves Cerro Porteno

Asuncion, March 21 (IANS) Veteran striker Marcelo Moreno has parted ways with Cerro Porteno for personal reasons, the Paraguayan club said.

In a statement, Cerro Porteno heaped praise on the 35-year-old, who still had a year to run on his contract with the Asuncion-based club, reports Xinhua.

"We are appreciative of the great professionalism that he has shown since coming here," the statement read.

"We understand the player's need to be with his family at this important moment while he analyses his future. Cerro Porteno is like one big family and we extend our full support."

Moreno, who has been capped 98 times for Bolivia and scored 30 goals, netted seven times in 44 appearances for Cerro Porteno.

