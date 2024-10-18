Manipur celebrates ‘Mera Hou Chongba’ to bolster bonds among various communities

Imphal, Oct 18 (IANS) Amidst the ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, the “Mera Hou Chongba” annual festival was observed in Manipur on Thursday in order to strengthen the cordial and traditional bond between the indigenous communities living in both hills and valley regions.

The state-level “Mera Hou Chongba” festival was observed at Sana Konung and Kangla Uttra in the state capital Imphal.

The annual festival exemplifies oneness and brotherhood among people of different ethnic communities of Manipur.

The event, which falls on the 15th Lunar day of Mera Month of the Meitei Calendar, was organised by the state level organising committee on “Mera Hou Chongba– 2024”.

Village Chiefs and invitees from many villages along with different cultural troupes participated in the event.

Gracing the event as the Chief Guest, Water Resources, Relief and Disaster Management Minister Awangbou Newmai, also a Naga leader, while addressing the function, expressed that this event showcases a meaningful bond between all ethnic groups in the state.

It is indeed a platform in which all the ethnic groups in the state showcase their cultures, and it helps in tightening the bond of affinity among different ethnic groups of the state, he added.

The Minister further expressed concern on the changing mindset of the present generation, and further appealed to the youths that the effect of modernisation should not make them forget their cultural and traditional values.

Manipur’s Titular King and Rajya Sabha MP, Leishemba Sanajaoba while speaking at the function described that the observance of this year reflects to be one of the best in the history of its celebrations.

The veteran leader appealed to all the people particularly the indigenous section of people of the state to strengthen the bond of unity and also to bring peace and prosperity in the state.

He also extended his gratitude to all the community leaders and representatives, organisers, participating cultural troops, well-wishers, religious representatives and others who took key roles to make the observance a success.

The cultural exchange observations started with the rituals of Men Tongba and Yenkhong Tamba at Kangla Uttrain followed by Thang Ta Salutation and Invocation by Maiba.

A souvenir was also released in connection with the observation. Exchanges of gifts and cultural programmes of the participants were the main highlights of the event

The “Mera Hou Chongba” is the only festival wherein both hills and valley indigenous communities are observed together in the state and the day is a general holiday in Manipur.

On the occasion, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is now in Chandigarh to attend the NDA Chief Ministers conclave, in his post on the X said: “Mera Hou Chongba, with its vibrant rituals and traditions, reminds us of the importance of fostering peace and solidarity across the hills and valleys of our beloved state. On the occasion of Mera Hou Chongba, let us pledge to uphold the values of unity and togetherness that it signifies. Wishing everyone a very prosperous and blessed Mera Hou Chongba!”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.