Mandla Mashimbyi appointed as new South Africa women's head coach

Johannesburg, Nov 29 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the appointment of Mandla Mashimbyi as the new head coach of the South Africa women’s team. He steps into the role that Hilton Moreeng held for a decade before Dillon du Preez became the interim coach.

Under du Preez, South Africa finished as runners-up in the Women’s T20 World Cup this year. “It is with a profound sense of honour and humility that I accept the appointment as the Proteas Women's coach. I am fully cognizant of the significant responsibilities and expectations associated with this esteemed position.”

“I am profoundly grateful for the exceptional opportunity bestowed upon me by Titans Cricket throughout my tenure as a coach. Their unwavering support and unwavering backing over the past eleven years have been instrumental in my professional growth and development.”

“At this juncture, I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to contribute my expertise and knowledge to the Proteas Women's continued success and to elevate their standing as a formidable force in world cricket,” said Mashimbyi in a statement.

Mashimbyi has played professional cricket for the Titans, Knights, and the Griquas before his playing career came to an early end in 2010 due to persistent knee injuries. As a pace bowler, he claimed 103 wickets in 39 first-class matches representing the Titans and Northerns, while also maintaining a batting average of over 20.

He featured in 44 One-Day games during his time in Centurion, playing a key role in Northerns' triumphs in the three-day and one-day competitions during the 2005/06 season and captaining the side to victory in the CSA One-Day Challenge in 2009/10

As a coach, Mashimbyi, who holds a CSA Level 4 Coaching Certificate, has a track record of success, including multiple championship wins with the Titans, and had stints as assistant and bowling coach with the Proteas men’s team. He was recently the fast-bowling coach for Paarl Royals in SA20.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Mashimbyi’s strong set of leadership, communication, and motivational skills, along with his process-oriented approach, and commitment to player and team development positions him to create a winning culture within the Proteas women’s team, who are currently playing a home multi-format series against England.

“CSA is extremely proud to welcome someone of Mandla's stature and expertise. We are confident that he will excel in this role, bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective. Mandla has our full support in his efforts, and we look forward to the growth and achievements that the Proteas Women’s Team will experience under his leadership,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of National Teams and High Performance.

