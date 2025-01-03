Manchester Utd trigger Harry Maguire’s contract extension as club starves for ‘leaders’ on the pitch

Manchester, Jan 3 (IANS) Head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension to Harry Maguire’s contract. The 31-year-old defender joined the club from Leicester City in 2019 and his deal was set to expire this coming summer, but it will now run until June 2026.

Maguire has made 222 appearances, scored 12 goals, and lifted two major trophies as a Red Devil so far: the 2023 Carabao Cup and the 2024 Emirates FA Cup. And the centre-back harbours ambitions of achieving more success in the future.

Speaking in a press conference to preview Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield, Amorim confirmed the news of Harry’s one-year contract extension to reporters. Ruben also admitted another player is close to signing fresh terms.

“Amad is near, Harry Maguire we are going to trigger our option. I spoke with him [Harry] this morning and I told him he has to improve on the pitch, we need him a lot. Also, he has to improve as a leader. We all know the situation that he had here but we need him a lot in this moment, so we are going to trigger, happily, the option for him.”

Harry has played seven matches under Ruben so far and his ability to play in a back three - a formation he has experienced regularly with England - has allowed him to impress, most notably in the recent 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. He has also worn the captain’s armband in Bruno Fernandes’s absence.

Asked if he is a key player, Ruben continued: “When you look at our team we are starving for leaders on the pitch. He is a leader, he has to improve that part, he has to improve his game, so we are happy to continue.”

