Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega signs contract extension till 2026

Manchester (UK), June 8 (IANS) Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club till the 2026 season, the Premier League champions announced on Saturday.

The German goalkeeper, who joined the club in 2022, was pivotal in their Premier League title finish last month, starting five times and replacing an injured Ederson on four occasions.

Those substitute appearances included vital victories at Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Spurs, with his three saves in North London setting up the final-day title success.

Over his two seasons in Manchester, he has played 34 games and helped them to an incredible six major honors. In his 34 matches at City, he has conceded just 26 times.

Reflecting on how his life has changed since moving to Manchester, Moreno said: “What happened in these two years is incredible. I think I’m a completely different person now than two years ago and that means a lot for me. We’ve won a lot of trophies, the Treble last year. Since I’ve been here we just keep breaking records and records so it’s nice to be a part of this group.

"It’s a special group because before I joined, I was a bit scared of how the team is, how the players are and the staff around them. From day one in this building, you’re just happy because everyone is so friendly. They all try to help you. They are all different but it’s so fun to join them every day.”

The 31-year-old believes those performances show his growth since moving to City.

“I’m really happy because I think the first year was quite good. It was just one of the targets to hold a level and try to grow a bit more,” he said.

“I was happy after all the games (in 2023/24) because I would say it was maybe just a little bit better than last season.”

