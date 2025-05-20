Man Utd receive major boost on eve of Europa League final against Spurs

Manchester, May 20 (IANS) Manchester United appear to have received a triple boost on the eve of the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have had spells on the sidelines in the build-up to Wednesday's big game, but all three players were spotted taking part in the team's pre-flight session on the Carrington grass this (Tuesday) morning.

While their availability for the final is still to be confirmed, the fact they were involved in training is surely an encouraging sign ahead of the expected announcement of Ruben Amorim's travelling group later in the day.

After picking up an injury in April's defeat at Newcastle United, Zirkzee was ruled out for the season but the forward may have made a timely return to training, having already netted against Real Sociedad and Lyon on their run to the Europa League final.

Defenders Dalot and Yoro, meanwhile, have started every one of this season's European knockout matches when available but the former hasn't appeared since the Premier League meeting with Wolves on April 20, while the latter was forced off in the recent top-flight clash with West Ham.

Zirkzee's Dutch compatriot and fellow recent absentee Matthijs de Ligt wasn't seen in the last session but did an individual workout elsewhere on the grass.

The Man Utd squad will travel to Bilbao on Tuesday and head coach Ruben Amorim, alongside captain Bruno Fernandes and defender Harry Maguire, will face the media in the pre-game press conference from the final's venue, San Mames.

It is certainly a must-win game for both clubs, who are going through a horror season domestically with United and Spurs lingering at 16th and 17th place respectively, as it would see some relief to their respective fanbases, given that the winner of the final automatically qualifies for the UEFA Champions League next season.

