Man held for raping mentally-challenged girl in Goa

Panaji, Oct 9 (IANS) A man in Goa was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a mentally challenged girl, police said.

Superintendent of Police, North Goa, Nidhin Valsan said that the mother of the victim had lodged a complaint in Mapusa police station on Monday.

"Accused was identified as Vijay Kashmiri, 21, a native of Chhattisgarh.

"Complainant has stated that the girl was lured by accused saying he will get her pan masala and took her with him. Then he wrongfully confined her in his room and thereafter accused person had forcible sexual intercourse with her," police said.

After receiving the complaint, teams were constituted with instructions to collect the intelligence about accused involved, the SP said, adding that the accused was arrested within two hours.

The case has been registered under Sections 342, 376 (2)() (I) of the IPC , and Section 92-D of Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.

