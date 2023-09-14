Man held at Pune Airport with gold worth Rs 33.93 L

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Customs officials at Pune Airport arrested a man for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 33.93 lakh concealed in his rectum, an official said on Thursday.

According to the information, the accused, who arrived from Dubai, was held on September 11.

"He was detained based on profiling. We learned that he was concealing gold in his rectum. Two capsules of gold paste weighing 555.6 gram and worth Rs 33.93 lakh were recovered," said the official.

The seized gold was taken under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act and the passenger placed under arrest as per section 104 of the Customs Act.

Additional investigation into the matter is underway, the official added.

