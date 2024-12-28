Man dies after shark attack off Australia coast

Sydney, Dec 28 (IANS) A man has died after a shark attack off the Central Queensland coast in eastern Australia, local media reported on Saturday.

The man in his 40s died after suffering life-threatening injuries to his neck in the shark bite incident in waters off Yeppoon, the second in Central Queensland within the past month.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man had been fishing with family members when he was bitten by a shark. The incident occurred about 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Brisbane-based The Courier Mail daily newspaper.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and succumbed just before 6 p.m., the police spokesman said.

There have been at least four other shark attacks in Australian waters so far this year, the newspaper reported, quoting the Australian Shark-Incident Database.

Earlier on July 23, a man was severely injured after a shark attacked him on the eastern coast of Australia.

Emergency service New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance reported that the response crew was called just after 11:00 a.m. local time to North Shore Beach at Port Macquarie, following reports of someone having been bitten by a shark.

"Paramedics assessed and treated a man in his 20s with a serious leg injury and transported him to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition," the NSW Ambulance noted in a statement.

Stretching over 10 km, North Shore Beach is located in the mid-north of New South Wales and lies more than 300 km north of the state capital, Sydney.

Following the incident, a local lifesaving agency and members of the public rendered assistance by using makeshift tourniquets.

"Beaches between North Shore and Lighthouse Beach (Tacking Point) were closed and remained closed for at least 24 hours," said Port Macquarie Hastings ALS Lifeguards.

According to the SharkSmart map operated by the NSW state government, surveillance drones were deployed in the region.

