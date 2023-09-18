Man dies after falling from roof of house in South Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) A 45-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the roof of his house in South Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh, a resident of Chattarpur Extension.

According to police, on Monday at 12.10 a.m., a call was received at the police control room regarding the incident. Following this call, a police team rushed to the scene.

Upon reaching the location, the father of the injured informed them that his son, Dinesh, had gone to see the water tank on the roof, but he slipped and sustained injuries.

"He was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead at arrival. The police team is currently investigating the incident," said the official.

