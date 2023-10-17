Man dead in Australia bushfire

Sydney, Oct 17 (IANS) Police confirmed on Tuesday that a man died in the Australia's New South Wales (NSW) after a bushfire ripped through a rural property in the state's north.

Emergency services were called to Stony Creek Lane at Temagog at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday night and a 56-year-old man was reported missing after a bushfire passed through the area, reports Xinhua news agency.

On arrival, police officers located the body of a man, and his bulldozer nearby was destroyed.

The man is believed to be a local property owner, whose identity still requires formal confirmation.

The Temagog area is currently remaining under the threat of an out-of-control blaze that has already burnt 21,010 hectares.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) called on residents to stay alert and monitor their surroundings, as the active fire continues to burn close to properties.

According to the fire authority, there were currently 69 fires burning around the state, with 32 yet to be contained.

"While there are no total fire bans today, several areas in the north of the state will experience high fire danger," the NSW RFS warned.

