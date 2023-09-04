Man arrested for unnatural sex with goat in K'taka

Bengaluru, Sept 4 (IANS) A man has been arrested on the charges of having unnatural sex with a goat in Channapatna city of Karnataka's Ramanagara district, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Roohid Ahmad, is an auto driver.

According to police, the accused, a resident of Indira Cottage Layout, was spotted by one Zameer Khan, while taking a goat behind the under-construction building.

Growing suspicious, Zameer Khan followed the accused and spotted him having unnatural sex with the goat and torturingit.

Zameer Khan recorded the act on his mobile and filed a police complaint against the accused.

Following the complaint, the news spread in the city and the incident created outrage among the public.

The Pura police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.