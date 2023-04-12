Man arrested for threatening to blow up Patna airport in hoax call

Patna April 12 (IANS) Samastipur police arrested a person in connection with a threat call to bomb Patna airport on Wednesday.

The accused is identified as Sudhanshu Kumar alias Mukund. Samastipur police also seized the mobile phone which he used to make the threat call to a senior official of Patna airport.

When a team of Samastipur police headed by City police station SHO Chandrakant Gauri went to the house of the accused located at Gali Number 1 of Punjabi colony, the accused attacked them. A constable was injured in the attack. The accused is a government employee and deployed at the block office.

The accused made a call at 10.45 a.m. on Wednesday. Soon, district administration Patna came into action and sent a bomb squad with explosive defuse containers to the airport. The officials searched thoroughly but did not detect a bomb or any other explosive.

Rajeev Mishra, SSP of Patna said: "Bomb or any kind of explosive was not found at the airport. The phone number used to call was located at Samastipur. A team of Samastipur district police has arrested the accused. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused was drunk. We are coordinating with him."

"In the threat call, the accused said that he had planted RDX at the Patna airport. Accordingly, we sent a bomb disposal squad and senior officials of Patna police at the spot. CISF personnel were also involved in the search operation. It has finally turned out to be a hoax call," Mishra said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.