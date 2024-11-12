Malaysia's natural rubber production up 36.4 per cent in Q3

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 12 (IANS) Malaysia's natural rubber production increased by 36.4 percent to 104,797 tonnes in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 76,814 tonnes in the second quarter, official data showed Tuesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the annual performance of Malaysia's natural rubber production in the third quarter recorded an increase of 13.2 per cent as compared to 92,599 tonnes a year ago.

As for September, the country's natural rubber production decreased by 13.9 per cent to 30,929 tonnes in September as compared to 35,908 tonnes in August.

Exports of Malaysia's natural rubber also declined by 30.6 per cent month-on-month to 39,915 tonnes in September, Xinhua news agency reported.

China remained the main destination for the natural rubber exports, accounting for 32.1 per cent of the total exports in September.

It was followed by the United Arab Emirates (15.6 per cent), Germany (11.7 per cent), the United States (6.6 per cent) and Portugal (5.3 per cent).

The export performance was contributed by natural rubber-based products such as gloves, tyre, tube and rubber thread.

