Malaysia supports Ocean Infinity's renewed MH370 search: Minister

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 25 (IANS) Malaysia's government is in support of the resumption of the search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said here on Tuesday.

Calling the efforts by Ocean Infinity, a UK-based exploration firm, a positive development, Loke said the renewed search will benefit from data gathered over previous searches, according to Malaysian national news agency Bernama.

"Since Ocean Infinity has already started to mobilize their ships, of course, we welcome it because we have given principal approval for the resumption (of the search) and just need to finalise the contract right now to be signed," he told a press briefing here.

"Currently, we are finalizing our contract. We just got the clearance from the Attorney General's Chambers, and there are some changes to be made in terms and conditions. So we are still finalizing the details for the contract to be signed," he said, adding Ocean Infinity had provided assurances that their findings were based on extensive research and data from multiple experts.

"They are confident this area will yield a positive result, and they are ready to take the risk and resume the search. That is why the Malaysian government is proceeding with it," he said, adding that the duration of the search was not indefinite, as a defined time frame will be set in the contract, with details to be finalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

The disappearance of MH370 was a tragic incident that occurred on March 8, 2014, when the plane, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in China, vanished from radar screens with all 239 on board.

