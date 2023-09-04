Madrid braces for torrential rain, residents asked to stay indoors

Madrid, Sep 4 (IANS) Authorities in Madrid have asked residents to stay indoors as the Spanish capital is bracing for torrential rain due to storm Dana.



The state meteorological agency, AEMET, issued a warning for Madrid, Toledo and Cadiz, where Dana is expected to bring strong rain, reports CNN.

According to AEMET, up to 120 liters per square meter of rain could fall over the capital city in 12 hours.

Madrid’s mayor Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida advised residents to stay in their houses, calling what was to come an “exceptional situation”.

“Due to the exceptional and abnormal situation, in which rainfall records will be broken, I ask the people of Madrid to stay at home today,” Martinez-Almeida wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Madrid’s emergency services sent texts to residents warning them of flood risks and advising them against using vehicles, CNN reported.

